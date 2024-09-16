Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, HCL Technologies, JSW Energy, Bajaj Finserv hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 43.95(0.17%) points and Sensex was up by 91.95(0.11%) points at 16 Sep 2024 10:59:54 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 174.8(0.34%) at 16 Sep 2024 10:44:55 IST. Other stocks such as Compuage Infocom, Future Consumer, Falcon Technoprojects India, IRB Invit Fund Unt, Aprameya Engineering hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro were the top gainers while Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv, State Bank Of India, Tata Motors were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank were the top gainers while Federal Bank, Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, State Bank Of India, Punjab National Bank were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.