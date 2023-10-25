Tech Mahindra Q2 earnings: Net profit declines 61% to ₹505 crore
IT major Tech Mahindra reported a 61.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in Q2FY24 consolidated net profit at ₹505.3 crore versus ₹1,299.2 crore. Sequentially, the net profit was down 28.18 percent. In Q1FY24, the net profit of the company was ₹703.60 crore.
