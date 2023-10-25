Tech Mahindra Q2 earnings: Net profit declines 61% to 505 crore

IT major Tech Mahindra reported a 61.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in Q2FY24 consolidated net profit at ₹505.3 crore versus ₹1,299.2 crore. Sequentially, the net profit was down 28.18 percent. In Q1FY24, the net profit of the company was ₹703.60 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Its Q2FY24 consolidated revenue from operations declined 2 percent YoY to ₹12,863.9 crore in Q2FY24 against ₹13,129.5 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue was mainly dragged by the Communications, Media and Entertainment (CME) and BFSI segments. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the revenue for operations was down 2.20 percent.

In the US dollar terms, the company's revenue came at 1,555 million, down 5.1 percent YoY and 2.8 percent QoQ (quarter-on-quarter).

Barring Manufacturing (up 5.7 percent YoY) and Technology (up 2.8 percent YoY), revenue of all key segments dropped on a YoY basis. Revenue of the Communications, Media and Entertainment (CME) vertical dropped 11.5 percent YoY while the Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI) segment's revenue fell 6.3 percent YoY.

The company’s EBIT margin or operating margin came in at 4.7 percent, which is worse than the previous quarter’s 6.8 percent.

Meanwhile, total expenses incurred by Tech Mahindra rose 6.5 percent to ₹12,504.30 crore as against ₹11,740.50 crore during the year-ago period. The new deal wins (TCV) during the quarter was at $640 million.

Its total headcount stood at 150,604 at the end of the September quarter, from 163,912 at the end of the same quarter last year.

It also announced an interim dividend of ₹12 per equity share of face value of ₹5 each. The company has fixed Thursday, November 2 as the record date for determining the members entitled to receive the interim dividend. The interim dividend will be paid on Tuesday, November 21 to equity shareholders.

Further, Tech Mahindra Board of Directors also approved the merger of its three subsidiaries – Perigord Premedia (India), Perigord Data Solutions (India) and Tech Mahindra Cerium – with itself. The merger is subject to requisite approvals.

The stock was down 1.16 percent at ₹1,141.70 on BSE on Wednesday.

