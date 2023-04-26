Tech Mahindra Q4 preview: Revenue growth to be flat, key factors here2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 05:53 PM IST
- Tech Mahindra will announce its results on March 27. Brokerages expect it revenue to decline sequentially
Tech Mahindra is expected to report a decline in revenue growth in constant currency terms for the quarter ended March, on sequential basis mainly on account of due to fewer working days and extended furloughs in January.
