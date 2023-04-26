Tech Mahindra is expected to report a decline in revenue growth in constant currency terms for the quarter ended March, on sequential basis mainly on account of due to fewer working days and extended furloughs in January.

The company will announce its results on March 27.

ICICI Direct Research in its report said that Tech Mahindra’s revenue is expected to decline by 1%, while EBITDA margin to decline 10 bps. It said that that Q4 is seasonally a weak quarter due to fewer working days and extended furloughs in January.

"For Q4, we expect TechM to report 1.0% CC QoQ revenue decline on i) extended furlough in January ii) deterioration of demand iii) US$15 mn impact of portfolio re-alignment (exiting low margin markets), etc. On account of 100 bps tailwinds, we expect dollar revenues to be flat QoQ while rupee revenues are likely to decline 0.1% QoQ. The demand environment is challenging, which will likely reflect in their Q4 order book, which could be lower than guided range of US$700mn to US$1 bn. The company do not have exposure to regional banks while more than 50% of their BFSI vertical is towards insurance. We expect 20 bps sequential EBIT margin decline for Q4 due to revenue dip and elevated sub-contractor costs, etc. Investor interest: Client budget commentary, FY24 outlook o n revenue & margins," said ICICI Direct.

While, Motilal Oswal said that extended furloughs, broad-based softness and persistent headwinds in the telecom client will result in a 0.7% CC revenue decline in 4QFY23.

The IT major's profit is seen falling 13.9 per cent YoY, while revenue in dollar terms may grow at 0.3 per cent, while it expects revenue in CC terms to de-grow 0.7 per cent for the quarter.

It expects deal wins of Tech Mahindra to remain soft in the $500-700m quarterly band, while hiring may remain muted.

“We expect a 10bp decline in EBIT margin due to a lack of operating leverage. The outlook on margin and growth in the telecom vertical will be the key monitorable," it said.

Tech Mahindra consolidated net profit came in at ₹1,296.6 crore, down 5% YoY for third quarter ended 31 December, 2022. The company had posted ₹1,368.5 crore profit in the year-ago period, while revenue from operations came in at ₹13,734.6 crore for the third quarter under review, up 20% year-on-year and 4.6% quarter-on-quarter.

On Wednesday, the company's scrip ended 0.025 per cent down at ₹996.50 on BSE.

The shares of Tech Mahindra have lost around 1.29% this year and they are down 21.01% in the last one year period.