Tech Mahindra Q4 preview: Revenue growth to be flat, key factors here

"For Q4, we expect TechM to report 1.0% CC QoQ revenue decline on i) extended furlough in January ii) deterioration of demand iii) US$15 mn impact of portfolio re-alignment (exiting low margin markets), etc. On account of 100 bps tailwinds, we expect dollar revenues to be flat QoQ while rupee revenues are likely to decline 0.1% QoQ. The demand environment is challenging, which will likely reflect in their Q4 order book, which could be lower than guided range of US$700mn to US$1 bn. The company do not have exposure to regional banks while more than 50% of their BFSI vertical is towards insurance. We expect 20 bps sequential EBIT margin decline for Q4 due to revenue dip and elevated sub-contractor costs, etc. Investor interest: Client budget commentary, FY24 outlook o n revenue & margins," said ICICI Direct.