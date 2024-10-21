Tech Mahindra, Suven Pharmaceuticals & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Tech Mahindra, Suven Pharmaceuticals, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, National Aluminium Company, HCL Technologies

Published21 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Tech Mahindra, Suven Pharmaceuticals, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, National Aluminium Company, HCL Technologies hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -143.7(-0.58%) points and Sensex was down by -83.46(-0.1%) points at 21 Oct 2024 10:12:40 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -6.15(-0.01%) at 21 Oct 2024 09:57:41 IST.
Other stocks such as RBL Bank, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Indusind Bank, Vodafone Idea, Creditaccess Grameen hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Asian Paints, Axis Bank were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indusind Bank, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indusind Bank, Bandhan Bank, State Bank Of India, ICICI Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

First Published:21 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
