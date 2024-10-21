Tech Mahindra, Suven Pharmaceuticals & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Tech Mahindra, Suven Pharmaceuticals, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, National Aluminium Company, HCL Technologies hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -143.7(-0.58%) points and Sensex was down by -83.46(-0.1%) points at 21 Oct 2024 10:12:40 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -6.15(-0.01%) at 21 Oct 2024 09:57:41 IST.Other stocks such as RBL Bank, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Indusind Bank, Vodafone Idea, Creditaccess Grameen hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}