Tech transition ups the ante for commodity exchange MCX
The MCX share price jumped to ₹2,565 on 6 November from ₹2,197 on 16 October, the day the TCS platform began being used to run, clear and settle trades for 300 active member brokers through which lakhs of clients trade.
Mumbai: The MCX stock has seen an impressive surge of 17% in just 14 sessions since it migrated to TCS’ Commodity Derivatives Platform (CDP). Earlier, due to the delayed implementation of the platform, the growth benefits to the exchange were being absorbed by its former vendor, 63 Moons. However, after the migration, investors have priced in the growth benefits accruing from the new platform which has led to the surge in the stock price.
