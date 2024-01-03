Tech’s AI Hangover Might Just Be Getting Started

But Microsoft already has a massive business throwing off more than $218 billion in annual revenue, against which AI will need to produce a lot of new growth to move the needle. And many of the company’s large corporate customers are still figuring out how they want to use the technology, which could mean limited investment activity in the near term. In a survey of chief information officers last month, Brent Thill of Jefferies noted that AI and machine learning “are not major drivers behind why customers intend to increase cloud spend." Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi noted in a Dec. 19 report that “CIOs are generally still in the exploration phase on AI" after his own survey.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}