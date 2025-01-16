Templeton India Value Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Templeton India Value Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Ajay Argal,Rajasa Kakulavarapu, remains a prominent player in the Value. Templeton India Value Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹2153.51 crore. Under the guidance of Ajay Argal,Rajasa Kakulavarapu, the fund adheres to its objective of the Investment objective of the scheme is to provide long-term capital appreciation to its Unitholders by following a value investment strategy. This detailed review of Templeton India Value Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, Templeton India Value Fund returned -2.32%, showing a negative delta of -0.81% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -5.72% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.02%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -8.68% -6.43% -2.25% 1 Year 11.23% 9.51% 1.72% 3 Years 67.59% 37.58% 30.01% 5 Years 184.30% 114.76% 69.54%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 29.27% Software & Programming 7.74% Oil & Gas Operations 7.16% Biotechnology & Drugs 5.48% Construction - Raw Materials 4.79% Tobacco 3.59% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 3.47% Natural Gas Utilities 2.92% Restaurants 2.84% Electric Utilities 2.81% Insurance (Life) 2.58% Personal & Household Prods. 2.39% Auto & Truck Parts 2.35% Real Estate Operations 2.23% Business Services 2.13% Chemical Manufacturing 1.93% Oil & Gas - Integrated 1.63% Iron & Steel 1.6% Construction Services 1.55% Appliance & Tool 1.29% Healthcare Facilities 1.21% Consumer Financial Services 0.98% Computer Services 0.39% Misc. Capital Goods 0.05%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.77, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.12 and 0.90, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.11% for one year, 13.66% for three years, and 21.57% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before reduction) No of shares (After reduction) Holding Value (in Cr) Tech Mahindra 260000.0 225000.0 38.39 Metropolis Healthcare 180000.0 125000.0 25.96 Cartrade Tech 120000.0 56115.0 8.34