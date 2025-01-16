Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Templeton India Value Fund performance review analysis for January

Templeton India Value Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

Templeton India Value Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Templeton India Value Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Templeton India Value Fund performance review analysis for January

Templeton India Value Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Templeton India Value Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Ajay Argal,Rajasa Kakulavarapu, remains a prominent player in the Value. Templeton India Value Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 2153.51 crore. Under the guidance of Ajay Argal,Rajasa Kakulavarapu, the fund adheres to its objective of the Investment objective of the scheme is to provide long-term capital appreciation to its Unitholders by following a value investment strategy. This detailed review of Templeton India Value Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Templeton India Value Fund returned -2.32%, showing a negative delta of -0.81% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -5.72% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.02%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -8.68% -6.43% -2.25%
1 Year 11.23% 9.51% 1.72%
3 Years 67.59% 37.58% 30.01%
5 Years 184.30% 114.76% 69.54%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
HDFC Bank7.82%
Axis Bank5.19%
Reliance Industries4.94%
ICICI Bank4.76%
ITC3.59%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks29.27%
Software & Programming7.74%
Oil & Gas Operations7.16%
Biotechnology & Drugs5.48%
Construction - Raw Materials4.79%
Tobacco3.59%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers3.47%
Natural Gas Utilities2.92%
Restaurants2.84%
Electric Utilities2.81%
Insurance (Life)2.58%
Personal & Household Prods.2.39%
Auto & Truck Parts2.35%
Real Estate Operations2.23%
Business Services2.13%
Chemical Manufacturing1.93%
Oil & Gas - Integrated1.63%
Iron & Steel1.6%
Construction Services1.55%
Appliance & Tool1.29%
Healthcare Facilities1.21%
Consumer Financial Services0.98%
Computer Services0.39%
Misc. Capital Goods0.05%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.77, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.12 and 0.90, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.11% for one year, 13.66% for three years, and 21.57% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Indus Towers1.55%97500033.33
Indiamart Intermesh0.86%8242018.54
Indraprastha Gas0.58%30000012.47
Elecon Engineering Co0.05%163411.04

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Reliance Industries950000.0875000.0106.36
Bharat Petroleum Corporation1350000.01200000.035.10
Akums Drugs And Pharmaceuticals605761.0500000.031.92
JK Lakshmi Cement422540.0331270.027.70

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Tech Mahindra260000.0225000.038.39
Metropolis Healthcare180000.0125000.025.96
Cartrade Tech120000.056115.08.34

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.