Tesla share price erodes investor wealth worth $68 billion as Elon Musk launches his own ‘American Party’

Tesla Inc. shares tumbled 6.8% on Monday (July 7), erasing more than $68 billion in market cap, after CEO Elon Musk revealed plans to launch a new political party — the “America Party.”

The move, announced over the weekend, reignited a public feud between Musk and former ally President Donald Trump, escalating investor concerns about the company’s future direction.

The steep drop marks one of the worst single-day performances for Tesla this year and comes amid growing concerns that Musk’s political ambitions could further distract from his role as chief executive of the electric vehicle giant.

$15 billion lost in a day Tesla’s stock slide wiped out $15.3 billion from Musk’s net worth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The fall marked the largest since Musk's earlier clash with Trump in June, when their spat over a Republican tax bill erased $150 billion from Tesla’s market value in a single day.

Trump threatens subsidies as feud grows Trump lashed out at Musk’s political ambitions, calling the idea of the “America Party” “ridiculous.” He also threatened to cut off federal subsidies to Musk’s companies, deepening fears among investors.