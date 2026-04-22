Tesla stock rises over 1% as analysts predict exceptional Q1 earnings

Tesla Inc. stock rose more than 1% on Wednesday as market participants anticipated a first quarter performance report that many analysts predict will be exceptional.
Wall Street forecasters project the electric car pioneer will announce a 30% surge in adjusted quarterly earnings compared to the previous year, alongside a 15% revenue expansion once figures are released post-close. This represents a significant rebound from the final quarter of last year, during which adjusted profits tumbled by over 30% and top-line sales dipped roughly 3%.
The Elon Musk’s organization is scheduled to unveil its Q1 fiscal data following the market's conclusion. Throughout the past twelve months, the firm's public perception has transitioned from a specialized EV manufacturer to a bold competitor in the fields of robotics and artificial intelligence.
Its valuation soared 15% last week, driven by enthusiasm regarding the company’s internal AI-processor advancements, though prices remain about 20% lower than the peaks seen in December. At 12:06 p.m. EDT, Tesla’s equity was valued at $391.20, gaining $4.86, or 1.26%.
Industry reports indicate that Samsung has expanded its monthly 8GB GDDR6 DRAM deliveries to Tesla fourfold this April relative to Q1, helping resolve recent component shortages. This supply ramp follows a $16.5 billion long-term chip-making agreement established between the two entities last year.
Musk’s space firm, SpaceX, said on Tuesday a strategic tie-up with AI startup Cursor, including an option to acquire the firm for $60 billion or pursue a $10 billion partnership. Analysts are searching for xAI’s influence and potential SpaceX synergies.
Tesla on Wednesday debuted a six-seat variant of its popular Model Y in India, attempting to entice consumers within the world's third-biggest automotive market where the firm has encountered growth obstacles.
Official figures indicate Tesla has delivered only 350 Model Y units in India since its September launch. During this timeframe, competitors such as BYD, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW have significantly outperformed the American manufacturer.
The imported Model Y is subject to a punishing 100% customs duty—a tax level frequently condemned by CEO Elon Musk—which ensures Tesla's offerings are considerably more expensive in India than in international territories.
Through the Model Y L, Tesla intends to reach a broader demographic as Indian motorists, particularly families, gravitate toward spacious, high-end SUVs featuring panoramic sunroofs and advanced touchscreens. This trend has boosted the three-row SUV category in India, a sector presently led by manufacturers like Toyota Motor and Suzuki Motor.
The Model Y L offers an extended range of 681 kilometers (423 miles) and is priced at roughly 6.2 million rupees, or $66,000. While this is marginally higher than the $64,000 cost of the standard Model Y, it remains vastly more expensive than the typical Indian car, which usually retails for under $22,000.
Previously, Tesla launched the Model Y L in the Chinese market last year with a base price of 339,000 yuan ($49,700).
Speaking at the Mumbai premiere on Wednesday, Tesla senior director Isabel Fan informed journalists that the organization possesses mass-market designs and remains committed to improving consumer accessibility.
According to Reuters report this month, Tesla is currently engineering a more compact, affordable SUV after pivoting away from a planned low-cost EV project in 2024 to prioritize humanoid robotics and robotaxis.
Even as the manufacturer pursues full autonomy for its lineup, there is a growing acknowledgment that several global regions, India included, will not experience widespread deployment or regulatory approval for driverless technology for many years to come.
With a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades at the highest levels of financial journalism, Rajendra Kumar Saxena stands as a cornerstone of the editorial leadership team at Livemint.com. In his current capacity as Content Editor, he is responsible for managing the comprehensive editorial lifecycle of the publication. His role is multifaceted, encompassing the strategic selection of high-impact stories, original reporting, and meticulous editing. <br> Furthermore, Rajendra is instrumental in executing a sophisticated Search Engine Optimization (SEO)-driven content strategy, ensuring that the platform's digital content reaches a global audience while maintaining the highest standards of journalistic integrity and accuracy prior to publication. <br> Rajendra’s professional journey is characterized by a profound expertise in a wide array of critical sectors. His analytical depth covers global economics, commodities, and stock market dynamics (across both Indian and United States landscapes). <br> Beyond the financial markets, he possesses a keen understanding of political affairs, banking and finance, foreign affairs, and the rapidly evolving technology sector. <br> His eighteen years journey in financial and business journalism includes a significant tenure at Financialexpress.com and freelance contributions to The Hindu. <br> Currently based in Delhi, Rajendra holds a Master of Journalism degree from the prestigious Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (MCNUJC). His blend of academic rigor and decades of on-the-ground experience makes him a leading voice in navigating the complexities of today’s financial world.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.