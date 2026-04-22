Tesla stock rises over 1% as analysts predict exceptional Q1 earnings

Tesla Inc. stock rose more than 1% on Wednesday as market participants anticipated a first quarter performance report that many analysts predict will be exceptional.

Wall Street forecasters project the electric car pioneer will announce a 30% surge in adjusted quarterly earnings compared to the previous year, alongside a 15% revenue expansion once figures are released post-close. This represents a significant rebound from the final quarter of last year, during which adjusted profits tumbled by over 30% and top-line sales dipped roughly 3%.

The Elon Musk’s organization is scheduled to unveil its Q1 fiscal data following the market's conclusion. Throughout the past twelve months, the firm's public perception has transitioned from a specialized EV manufacturer to a bold competitor in the fields of robotics and artificial intelligence.

Its valuation soared 15% last week, driven by enthusiasm regarding the company’s internal AI-processor advancements, though prices remain about 20% lower than the peaks seen in December. At 12:06 p.m. EDT, Tesla’s equity was valued at $391.20, gaining $4.86, or 1.26%.

Industry reports indicate that Samsung has expanded its monthly 8GB GDDR6 DRAM deliveries to Tesla fourfold this April relative to Q1, helping resolve recent component shortages. This supply ramp follows a $16.5 billion long-term chip-making agreement established between the two entities last year.

Musk’s space firm, SpaceX, said on Tuesday a strategic tie-up with AI startup Cursor, including an option to acquire the firm for $60 billion or pursue a $10 billion partnership. Analysts are searching for xAI’s influence and potential SpaceX synergies.

Tesla launches Model Y six-seater in India Tesla on Wednesday debuted a six-seat variant of its popular Model Y in India, attempting to entice consumers within the world's third-biggest automotive market where the firm has encountered growth obstacles.

Official figures indicate Tesla has delivered only 350 Model Y units in India since its September launch. During this timeframe, competitors such as BYD, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW have significantly outperformed the American manufacturer.

The imported Model Y is subject to a punishing 100% customs duty—a tax level frequently condemned by CEO Elon Musk—which ensures Tesla's offerings are considerably more expensive in India than in international territories.

Through the Model Y L, Tesla intends to reach a broader demographic as Indian motorists, particularly families, gravitate toward spacious, high-end SUVs featuring panoramic sunroofs and advanced touchscreens. This trend has boosted the three-row SUV category in India, a sector presently led by manufacturers like Toyota Motor and Suzuki Motor.

The Model Y L offers an extended range of 681 kilometers (423 miles) and is priced at roughly 6.2 million rupees, or $66,000. While this is marginally higher than the $64,000 cost of the standard Model Y, it remains vastly more expensive than the typical Indian car, which usually retails for under $22,000.

Previously, Tesla launched the Model Y L in the Chinese market last year with a base price of 339,000 yuan ($49,700).

Speaking at the Mumbai premiere on Wednesday, Tesla senior director Isabel Fan informed journalists that the organization possesses mass-market designs and remains committed to improving consumer accessibility.

According to Reuters report this month, Tesla is currently engineering a more compact, affordable SUV after pivoting away from a planned low-cost EV project in 2024 to prioritize humanoid robotics and robotaxis.