Textiles to tech: Seven stocks that stand to gain from the India-UK FTA
Equitymaster 7 min read 12 May 2025, 02:12 PM IST
SummaryThe historic India-UK FTA removes major trade barriers—here are seven Indian companies that could benefit big from duty-free access to a high-income market.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), concluded in May 2025, marks a major step in strengthening economic ties between the two countries.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less