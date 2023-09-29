The 2023 Stock-Market Rally Sputters in New World of Yield
Heading into the fourth quarter, the S&P 500 index is clinging to a 12% advance for the year.
Heading into the fourth quarter, the S&P 500 index is clinging to a 12% advance for the year.
It seemed like nothing could stop the 2023 market rally. Then the third quarter arrived.
It seemed like nothing could stop the 2023 market rally. Then the third quarter arrived.
Yields on longer-term government bonds soared, blunting the advance of a stock market powered by richly valued technology shares. The S&P 500, which had been up nearly 20% for the year just two months ago, is hanging on to a 12% increase.
Yields on longer-term government bonds soared, blunting the advance of a stock market powered by richly valued technology shares. The S&P 500, which had been up nearly 20% for the year just two months ago, is hanging on to a 12% increase.
Investors are heading into the final months of 2023 worried that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer than they expected just months ago, potentially eroding the case for risky assets like stocks and heightening the likelihood that a seemingly resilient economy runs into trouble.
The third quarter is ending on a down note: The benchmark stock index had been essentially flat heading into the central bank’s meeting last week but turned lower after officials signaled they might hold rates near current levels through 2024.
A prolonged period of elevated rates could upend the investing strategies that prevailed during years of rock-bottom rates after the global financial crisis, when investors saw few options for returns outside the stock market.
Now the central bank’s rate increases have seeded a world of yield, giving investors opportunities to earn meaningful returns with little potential downside.
“Equities are competing with 5% returns on cash, which is basically no risk," said Saira Malik, chief investment officer at Nuveen. “They used to say ‘TINA,’ right, ‘there is no alternative.’ There are alternatives now for equities."
The S&P 500 is on track to drop 3.4% for the quarter. A retreat by technology stocks helped cement the decline, with shares of Apple and Microsoft, the biggest companies in the U.S. market, falling 12% and 7.9%, respectively.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average has declined 2.2%, or about 741 points, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has tumbled 4.3%. The S&P 500 and Dow industrials are on pace for their worst showings since the third quarter of 2022, while the Nasdaq Composite is on track for its weakest performance since last year’s second quarter.
The trouble for risky assets began last year, when the Fed started ratcheting up rates to fight building price pressures. The S&P 500 fell 19% and the Nasdaq Composite 33% in the worst year for both indexes since 2008.
Many investors feared 2023 would bring more of the same. Economists expected higher rates would tip the U.S. into a recession. Fed officials signaled more increases were on the way.
So money managers were surprised when excitement about artificial intelligence and signs that inflation might subside without a recession propelled the S&P 500 into a new bull market and the Nasdaq to its best first half since the 1980s.
Investors saw another reason for optimism: They expected the central bank would soon cut rates. At the end of July, when the S&P 500 closed at its 2023 high, traders thought there was an 87% chance that the Fed would trim its benchmark rate to a lower level by its June 2024 meeting, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.
That view has changed. Traders late this week assigned a 50% probability to a lower benchmark rate next June, FedWatch data shows.
An economy that continues to expand despite the Fed’s rate increases has pushed government bond yields skyward, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note vaulting to its highest levels since 2007.
Higher rates are particularly troublesome for the tech stocks that powered the S&P 500 in the first half. Many such stocks command lofty valuations based on expectations that their business will expand far into the future. Higher rates eat into the worth of that anticipated growth. They also offer investors alternatives that don’t stake so much on an uncertain future.
“When interest rates have been going higher, it becomes this worrisome headwind for the technology sector," said Amy Kong, partner and wealth adviser at Corient. “The present value of all that future growth becomes smaller and smaller the higher interest rates get."
The technology sector traded this week at 23.9 times its projected earnings over the next 12 months, down from 28.3 at its July high but above a 10-year average of 18.5, according to FactSet. The S&P 500, meanwhile, traded at 17.9 times future earnings.
Energy stocks, by contrast, rode a rally in oil prices to become some of the few winners in the third quarter. Brent crude, the global benchmark, has gained 27% since June to $95.38 a barrel. That has helped drive the S&P 500 energy segment up 14%, with shares of Exxon Mobil closing at a record this week.
Investors are confronting a complicated picture as they try to anticipate the market’s next moves. Will interest rates stay elevated? Will the economy remain strong?
David Giroux, chief investment officer and portfolio manager at T. Rowe Price Investment Management, said the firm’s Capital Appreciation Fund has its highest allocation to fixed income since he began managing it in 2006, while its allocation to equities is lighter than usual. Giroux said he expects yields to come down, while stocks have grown increasingly expensive.
“The market goes from one extreme to the other. It goes from an extreme like ‘We’re definitely going to have a recession’ to ‘We’re definitely not going to have a recession,’ " Giroux said. “The truth is usually somewhere in the middle. And it kind of pays to take the other side of that argument."
History suggests the market could have more gains ahead even if the economy hits turbulence. The S&P 500 is up 13% since a July 2022 report showing the U.S. inflation rate hit a four-decade high of 9.1%.
Since 1945, the S&P 500 has risen 21% on average in the two years after the release of data showing a peak in consumer-price inflation, according to Brett Nelson, head of tactical asset allocation for the investment strategy group at Goldman Sachs Group. When episodes with a recession are excluded, the index’s average gain was 28%.
“Generally speaking, the market rallies whether there’s a recession or not after inflation peaks," Nelson said.
Write to Karen Langley at karen.langley@wsj.com