The $8.8 Trillion Cash Pile That Has Stock-Market Bulls Salivating

The path of interest rates will affect how much money is pulled from fixed-income products. In the past, rate cuts have often been large and rapid, aimed at stemming a crisis. Wall Street foresees a smoother glide path this time around, with rates ending up much higher than near zero, where they sat for years. Traders’ base case is for the federal-funds rate to remain above 3% in the coming years. Fed officials expect the benchmark rate to decline to 2.9% by the end of 2026.