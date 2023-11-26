What is theme-based investing? What are its benefits? - Explained
In a vigorously growing Indian economy, there is a considerable degree of confidence that an equity investment in India stands a strong chance of yielding positive returns. Randomly, the chance is high that a bet is safe & lucrative, and more importantly, a broad-based rally is highly expected. Hence, it is presumed that an investment made even in a broad basket of stocks could provide a healthy return. For example, Nifty50, the main indices, constantly updated barometer of stocks of varied sector, have proved a 5yr CAGR of 13.5%, which is in-line with the broadest stocks in the Nifty500 index of 14.7%. To put it succinctly, understanding the market's dynamics and identifying a selection of thematic stocks or sectors is expected to result in significant outperformance compared to the overall market. Simultaneously, Realty has provided 25.3%, Capital Goods 21.4%, and Midcaps 19.4% CAGR.
