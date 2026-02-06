The age of a treacherous, falling dollar
Those holding American assets will have to get used to it
Over the past year President Donald Trump has bullied America’s allies with tariffs, bludgeoned the Federal Reserve and treated the budget deficit as if it were just a distraction. Yet most asset markets blithely carry on as if nothing were wrong. In the past 12 months the S&P 500 index of stocks has risen by 14% as investors have piled into artificial intelligence (ai). Growth in America is still the envy of the world. The ten-year Treasury yield, which should rise with the risk of inflation or default, is 4.3%, lower than when Mr Trump took his oath of office.