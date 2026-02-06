The age of a treacherous, falling dollar

Mr Warsh has two main arguments for looser money. One is that AI will bring about a productivity boom which will enable fast growth while inflation falls. It is true that, all else being equal, more output will bear down on prices, and that recent productivity data are encouraging. However, productivity growth also encourages investment—for example, in data centres—while soaring stockmarkets and economic optimism support more consumer spending. The AI frenzy, if sustained, is more likely to lead to higher interest rates than lower ones. In the dotcom boom of the 1990s the Fed also thought that productivity would keep rates low, before reversing itself at the end of the decade.