The Believers Who Rode Bitcoin to a Record High—and the Ones Who Missed Out
Joe Pinsker , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 06 Mar 2024, 03:12 PM IST
SummaryWild fluctuations in the price of bitcoin have left some celebrating windfalls and others kicking themselves for bailing on it.
Joe Oathout lost $500,000 on bitcoin, but he didn’t lose faith.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less