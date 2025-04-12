The bond market’s rout is bad news for the US economy

Other concerning signals for investors are the sharp rise in gold prices, which hit a new record on Friday, and the dollar, which fell to its lowest level since 2022. Gold surged 7% in the past week to over $3,200 an ounce, bringing its year-to-date gain to 23%. The dollar fell broadly, losing 3% against the euro, which ended at $1.12. The dollar’s weakness could make it tougher for the Federal Reserve to cut short-term interest rates this year because that action would diminish the greenback’s appeal.