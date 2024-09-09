The boom in zero-day options is coming for Tesla and Nvidia

In general, single-stock options are exercised automatically if they are “in the money" at 4 p.m. ET—meaning that it would be profitable to buy or sell the stock at the strike price. So if the investor is holding a Nvidia call option with a strike price of $124, allowing him or her to buy 100 shares of Nvidia, and the stock closes above that level, the option is exercised with a purchase at a price of $124. So the next time the investor checks his or her brokerage account, it will have $124,000 less in cash and 100 more shares of Nvidia.