The crowd of small firms in IPO street has never been bigger
Summary
- During FY24, a record 204 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) floated initial public offerings (IPOs) to raise ₹5,961 crore, up nearly 167% from a year ago
Small enterprises stormed the stock exchanges in the just-ended financial year, amplifying the trend of the previous years, and tempting investors seeking new investment avenues.
