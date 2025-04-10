The dollar and the bond market’s ominous message for Trump
The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 10 Apr 2025, 02:49 PM IST
SummaryIn the turmoil touched off by a trade war, the U.S. is no longer seen as safe.
The stock-market meltdown that accompanied President Trump’s intensifying trade war in recent weeks was unsettling enough. The fall in the dollar and rise in bond yields that went with it has been truly ominous. So ominous, it might be why Trump changed course, at least temporarily, by pausing some of his tariffs Wednesday.
