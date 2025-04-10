The dollar and the bond market’s ominous message for Trump

Before joining the administration, Miran had, in a report, suggested other countries could help hold down the dollar through a “Mar-a-Lago" accord, and if they didn’t, the U.S. could impose a fee on their holdings of Treasurys. In an email Wednesday, Miran said that he wasn’t advocating either idea then, and that the administration isn’t considering either now. “The United States’ status as the provider of reserve assets is one of our greatest economic strengths and the President has been extremely clear that he will act forcefully to preserve it and vigorously oppose attempts to undermine it," he said.