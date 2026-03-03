So much for de-dollarization. With conflict spreading in the Middle East, it’s the U.S. dollar that is the star in currency markets, reasserting its status as a haven.
The dollar’s not done. Why it’s outshining rivals amid Iran crisis.
SummaryThe dollar has registered strong gains against the euro and yen, two currencies which have been frequently mentioned as alternatives to the greenback.
