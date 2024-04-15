Markets
The evolution of Indian manufacturing as an investment theme
SummaryThe outperformance of the sector not only alludes to the growing recognition among investors of manufacturing as a key theme, but also hints at strong buying interest
While India's benchmark indices have hogged the headlines for scaling new peaks, and small- and midcap indices for their frothy valuations, one segment of the market has quietly outshone them all—manufacturing.
