The evolution of Indian manufacturing as an investment theme

This has borne out in the stock markets as well. The Nifty India Manufacturing index has surged an impressive 14% so far this year, eclipsing the benchmark Nifty 50 and broader market indices. The Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 250 have risen by about 8% each this year, while the Nifty 50 has gained 4-5%.