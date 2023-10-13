The Fed Is Putting Too Much Faith in Markets

The Federal Reserve has a new theory: The bond market is doing its job for it, so it can sit back and watch rather than raise rates again this year.

It’s a nice theory, and was well set out this week by Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan. She argued that the recent increase in the gap between Treasury yields and the future path of interest rates—known as the term premium—tightens monetary conditions, slowing the economy much the same way that a rate bump would. Because she was one of those hawkish interest-rate setters, traders took it as a sign the Fed might be at peak rates. This view was backed up by similar noises from other policy makers, including Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson.

It seems obvious that higher bond yields and mortgage rates ought to slow the economy. But the theory has some serious flaws.

First, the cause of the higher term premium is probably the government’s extensive borrowing, which should be boosting the economy. Second, it’s dangerous for the Fed to be pushed into raising rates—or not raising them—by the markets. And third, the Fed didn’t feel the need to do the opposite when falling bond yields were more than offsetting the Fed’s tightening at the end of last year, so why now?

Before going into these issues, more on the term premium. It’s hard to pin down, but in theory is simple: For the 10-year Treasury, it’s what you would get over and above having a series of short-dated interest payments over the next decade. It’s determined by supply and demand. On the demand side, when more people want the safety of Treasurys, or the Fed buys them, it should go down. And when few want safety, or the Fed sells them, it goes up.

Recently, the supply was probably more important in driving up the term premium. That was before a pullback as investors rushed to the safety of Treasurys after Hamas’s attack on Israel. The supply comes from the government issuing new debt to finance its horribly high deficit, and having to roll over old issues. Meantime, investors have awakened to the danger that neither the Democrats nor Republicans are interested in balancing the budget.

It’s important to separate the term premium from economic developments. On Thursday, the higher-than-expected inflation figure pushed up Treasury yields. But that was due to the simple reason that stronger inflation means the Fed is more likely to raise rates or keep them higher for longer.

The term premium is different. It really is a reward for the risk of buying a Treasury. If the riskiness goes up, that should slow the economy in a similar way to the Fed raising rates.

Yet it matters why the term premium went up. When the government borrows more, increasing the term premium, the higher Treasury yields that result should help to offset the boost to the economy and inflation that come from the higher spending. And the government is expected to borrow more, in a significant way.

“There’s this perverse feedback loop in play between what the government is doing and what the Fed’s trying to achieve," says Vincent Mortier, chief investment officer of French fund manager Amundi.

The Congressional Budget Office projects the government will run a deficit of 5% to 7% of gross domestic product every year for the next decade. For context, from the end of the World War II to the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, the biggest deficit was 5.7% at the end of the double-dip recession of the early 1980s. The longest run of deficits over 5% was three years.

Still, this shouldn’t be a surprise to investors. It has been obvious for a while that neither party has the will to rein in borrowing. So it is odd investors only reacted over the past few months.

Jan Hatzius, chief economist at Goldman Sachs, points out that the increase could just be noise, a market narrative feeding on itself. In this case, maybe the Fed would be right to respond.

I really dislike the idea of the Fed reacting to markets, rather than the other way round.

In some ways it is inevitable, because the Fed influences the economy only via markets. When markets boom, it makes people feel richer, and they tend to spend more, helping growth. Equally, in a bust, they are poorer and spend less.

When markets move a lot, the Fed has little choice but to respond. But the idea of fine-tuning policy by skipping a rise of a quarter of a percentage point because bond yields rose a bit more than expected is far too precise.

Finally, why care now? Bond yields fell sharply and stocks rebounded last winter. The 10-year Treasury yield plunged from a peak of 4.2% in October 2022 to 3.4% in January, counteracting the Fed’s attempts to tighten.

According to Financial Conditions Indexes from the Chicago Fed and from Goldman Sachs—constructed differently,but including stocks, corporate credit and the dollar as well as Treasurys—the overall effect of finance on the economy is still less restrictive than it was a year ago. That is despite the recent jump in bond yields and the Fed raising rates more than 2 percentage points to a range between 5.25% and 5.5%.

Focus on financial conditions rather than just Treasury yields and you could easily argue that more rate rises are required, the exact opposite of the new doctrine being floated at the Fed.

Write to James Mackintosh at james.mackintosh@wsj.com