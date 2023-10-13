The Fed Is Putting Too Much Faith in Markets

Before going into these issues, more on the term premium. It’s hard to pin down, but in theory is simple: For the 10-year Treasury, it’s what you would get over and above having a series of short-dated interest payments over the next decade. It’s determined by supply and demand. On the demand side, when more people want the safety of Treasurys, or the Fed buys them, it should go down. And when few want safety, or the Fed sells them, it goes up.