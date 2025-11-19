The Fed is trying to help bank liquidity. Banks would rather keep it quiet.
Summary
The Federal Reserve’s Standing Repo Facility is designed to allow banks access to enough cheap, available cash
Groucho Marx quipped that he wouldn’t want to belong to any club that would accept him as a member. On Wall Street, bank bosses have often declined to borrow money from a facility that would be happy to lend to them.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story