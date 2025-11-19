The Fed is trying to help bank liquidity. Banks would rather keep it quiet.

Bank liquidity isn’t a critical concern at the moment; the tally is still more than double the $1.4 trillion level that stoked a repo market meltdown in the autumn of 2019. But with a series of risks building in other markets, such as fiscal risks in Japan and the United Kingdom, the potential for disruption remains acute. Crypto markets aren’t performing terribly well, either, and private credit markets in the U.S. are also a growing concern.