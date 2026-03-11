Federal Reserve officials are facing down a pivotal week for inflation data while contending with growing internal disagreements about the biggest risks facing the U.S. economy.
The Fed’s hawks and doves are drifting further apart. What it means for investors.
SummaryFutures markets assign a 99.4% chance that the Fed leaves interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting next week.
