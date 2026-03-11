The Fed’s hawks and doves are drifting further apart. What it means for investors.

Futures markets assign a 99.4% chance that the Fed leaves interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting next week, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Expectations for cuts later in the year have also diminished. Traders now see a 57.3% chance that the Fed is still on hold in June, up sharply from 24.8% a month ago. The probability of rates remaining unchanged in July has climbed to 41.4% from 15.3% over the same period.