The giant hedge fund that hates risk and still wins

It is that type of returns that multimanager firms such as Englander’s are designed to deliver. A group of 53 multimanager hedge funds produced annualized gains of 9.9% over the past five years ended in June, outperforming the overall hedge-fund industry, according to Goldman Sachs’s prime-brokerage unit. They did it with less than half as much volatility as other hedge funds and nearly no correlation to the broader stock market.