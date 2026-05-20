The global bond rout is accelerating. Here’s what to know.

A weekslong selloff in government bonds has intensified in recent days, threatening to drive up borrowing costs across the globe and knocking some momentum out of what had been a furious stock rally.
With bond prices sliding, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note, a key benchmark for mortgage rates and other borrowing costs, reached as high as 4.687% Tuesday, its highest intraday level since January 2025.
The yield on the 30-year U.S. Treasury also climbed to a new 18-year high near 5.2%, helping send the S&P 500 to its first three-day decline since March. The blow has been particularly acute to tech and industrials stocks, with both sectors down more than 1.5% this week.
Here’s what to know: