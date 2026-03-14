While traditional energy investors spent the past weekend counting down the minutes until futures markets reopened on Sunday, overseas crypto traders were already placing their bets on the direction of oil prices.
The hottest new crypto trade is 24/7 oil futures
SummaryA new generation of investors doesn’t want to wait for traditional markets to open.
While traditional energy investors spent the past weekend counting down the minutes until futures markets reopened on Sunday, overseas crypto traders were already placing their bets on the direction of oil prices.
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