The hottest new crypto trade is 24/7 oil futures

At the moment, U.S. residents aren’t able to access Hyperliquid, and the exchange’s oil-futures trades still account for less than a drop in the barrel. In the global commodities markets, millions of energy contracts have changed hands daily since the war with Iran unfolded. But the crypto exchange’s oil perps, listed for the first time in January, offer a glimpse of a future where traditional and digital finance converge—and all forms of assets can be traded at any moment.