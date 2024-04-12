Markets
The mysterious UBOs surfing in India’s small-cap froth
Varun Sood 13 min read 12 Apr 2024, 01:48 PM IST
SummarySome Mauritius-based funds made outsized investments into a small group of small-cap companies. In some funds, the identity of the ultimate beneficial owner remains a mystery
BENGALURU : Elara India Opportunities Fund (EIOF), an entity registered out of the island country of Mauritius, was once big on Adani stocks. At the end of December 2022, it owned 1.6% in Adani Enterprises Ltd, 3.62% in Adani Energy Solutions, and 1.62% in Adani Total Gas Ltd.
