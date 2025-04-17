The post-Covid era of ultra-calm markets is over

President Trump’s trade policies have upended that tranquility, sending stocks tumbling and creating stomach-churning moves along the way. All three major U.S. stock indexes are down at least 6% this year. The Nasdaq Composite, once propelled to dizzying heights by the AI boom, is in a bear market, a 20% drop from its recent high. The U.S. stock market has added and lost trillions of dollars of value during a single session, sometimes in a matter of minutes. Recession expectations have changed by the hour.