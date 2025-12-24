The reach ratio: Why India Post’s massive reach isn’t enough to sell mutual funds
Srushti Sandeep Vaidya 4 min read 24 Dec 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
While a pilot is underway, experts suggest that without simplified digital onboarding and strict product gatekeeping, the transition from a ‘savings’ mindset to an ‘investment’ mindset will remain a slow, uphill climb.
Some ideas look compelling on paper, but execution is a challenging task. A similar challenge is likely to surface in the Association of Mutual Funds in India’s (Amfi) plan to train one lakh postmen to sell mutual funds (MFs).
