The risk premium for holding stocks over bonds is vanishing

The primary culprit: a global bond rout powered by inflation fears that has pushed Treasury yields higher. The Iran conflict and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz have lifted the price of oil roughly 60% this year and drastically altered investors’ expectations for interest-rate cuts, once considered a given in 2026. President Trump said this weekend that the U.S. and Iran were nearing a pact that would reopen the strait, though mediators said that progress toward a deal slowed on Monday.