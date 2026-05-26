Investors are piling into stocks at a feverish pace. But by one measure, equities look as unattractive as they did after the dot-com bubble burst.
The risk premium for holding stocks over bonds is vanishing
SummaryThe gap between the market’s earnings yield and bond yields has narrowed, a measure that has at times predicted subpar stock returns.
Investors are piling into stocks at a feverish pace. But by one measure, equities look as unattractive as they did after the dot-com bubble burst.
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