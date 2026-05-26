The risk premium for holding stocks over bonds is vanishing

Investors are piling into stocks at a feverish pace. But by one measure, equities look as unattractive as they did after the dot-com bubble burst.
Investors are piling into stocks at a feverish pace. But by one measure, equities look as unattractive as they did after the dot-com bubble burst.
That metric is the equity risk premium, often defined as the gap between the S&P 500’s earnings yield—the profit companies generate relative to stock valuations, expressed as a percentage—and that of the 10-year Treasury note. In recent weeks, it has nearly disappeared and is hovering among its lowest levels since the start of the new millennium.
That metric is the equity risk premium, often defined as the gap between the S&P 500’s earnings yield—the profit companies generate relative to stock valuations, expressed as a percentage—and that of the 10-year Treasury note. In recent weeks, it has nearly disappeared and is hovering among its lowest levels since the start of the new millennium.
In other words, a rough gauge of stocks’ expected returns is now only slightly higher than what ultrasafe government bonds will produce.
The primary culprit: a global bond rout powered by inflation fears that has pushed Treasury yields higher. The Iran conflict and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz have lifted the price of oil roughly 60% this year and drastically altered investors’ expectations for interest-rate cuts, once considered a given in 2026. President Trump said this weekend that the U.S. and Iran were nearing a pact that would reopen the strait, though mediators said that progress toward a deal slowed on Monday.
A notable exception has occurred recently: The S&P 500’s annualized excess return over the past 10 years has been far above what would have been expected based on where Shiller’s “excess CAPE yield” stood a decade ago. The divergence underscores just how much stocks have been able to defy the normal laws of gravity in a period marked by a pandemic, inflation and a sharp rise in interest rates.
The equity risk premium dipped below zero early last year, when a similar combination of higher Treasury yields and soaring equity valuations nudged the metric into the red. The last time the measure stayed negative for an extended time period came in the aftermath of the dot-com bubble.
The debate among equity investors now is whether stocks’ furious race back to records is justified by surging profits at America’s largest companies.
Calcagni, for one, is skeptical. “To justify these prices, you’re going to need to see that kind of earnings growth for a number of years,” he said. “I just don’t think that’s possible.”
The opposing argument is that the AI boom is just beginning and that companies will see an even bigger boost to earnings as they sell, adopt and improve the technology—powering broader economic growth in the process.
“Stocks aren’t cheap, but they’re not horribly expensive,” said Jeff Blazek, multiasset co-chief investment officer at Neuberger, adding that his team expects a softer approach on interest rates from the Fed than the broader market has forecast. “We like bonds, but we also like stocks.”
To be sure, the stock market’s recent tear has given investors few reasons for skepticism. A furious chip-stock rally is back on, and the gains are spreading to speculative shares in quantum-computing and space companies.
But those who are optimistic for equity returns in 2026 caution that their outlook is contingent on a resolution to tensions in the Middle East. Jeff Buchbinder, chief equity strategist at LPL Financial, said that he and his colleagues have started to refer to oil prices as the “chart of truth.”
“The price of oil tells us how the negotiations are going,” he said. “If we’re still looking at $100 oil in late summer, then the formula changes.”
Buchbinder said he wouldn’t let high valuations keep him out of a stock rally that, for now, looks perfectly reasonable. But he will also be keeping an eye out for the two ingredients he thinks are essential to keep the good vibes going.
“Lower rates, more earnings—if we don’t get both those things, then this stock market looks expensive,” Buchbinder said.
Write to Hannah Erin Lang at hannaherin.lang@wsj.com and Sam Goldfarb at sam.goldfarb@wsj.com