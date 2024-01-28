The S&P 500 Rallied to Records on the Back of Just One Sector
Hardika Singh , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 28 Jan 2024, 02:45 PM IST
SummaryTech stocks keep climbing, while the other 10 sectors of the index are trading an average of 15% below their all-time highs.
The S&P 500 is back at record levels for the first time in two years. Information technology is the only one of the index’s 11 sectors that can say the same.
