The Shift That Explains Lofty Markets: The Economy Got More Productive

Investors might be wrong about imminent productivity improvements. Generative AI has done impressive things, and it’s true that there is a lot of corporate investment going into the U.S. thanks to fat government subsidies. But problems with generative AI are becoming more obvious, and its uses might turn out to be more limited than company executives hope. If productivity gains don’t turn up, the strong economy would have to be slowed by the Fed to prevent inflation from taking off again.