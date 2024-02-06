The small investor learns the art of booking profits

The margin trading book is a facility offered by brokers wherein a client can invest in stocks without making full upfront payment. The client has to pay interest on the borrowed amount to the broker for as long as he holds the shares, which are pledged to the depositories. The rise in the size of the overall broker book, cited by Gopkumar, shows that clients have used the facility to churn their portfolios frequently—that is, buy and sell when prices rise, again buy, sell, etc.