The stock market embraced higher yields. Now it fears them.
SummaryInvestors have shifted from thinking higher Treasury yields are an unwelcome side effect of the stronger growth promised by Trump, to worrying that higher borrowing costs might end up being very important.
The 10-year bond yield came within a whisker of its high from last April on Wednesday morning, and stocks, especially smaller stocks, didn’t like it one bit.
