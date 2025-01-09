The stock market embraced higher yields. Now it fears them.

The fundamental message is that we’re close to the limits of growth. Instead of making everyone better off, when the economy runs too hot, it merely generates inflation, and the Federal Reserve has to cool it down with higher interest rates. To be clear, we’re not there yet: Futures traders still price in one Fed cut this year as the most likely outcome. But they think there is only a 16% chance of more than two cuts, while in early December that was seen as more likely than not. More fund managers predict no cuts this year.