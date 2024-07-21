The Trump trade is back. But did it ever work?

With themes and memes dominating financial markets, investors have a well-defined playbook for how to trade a potential Donald Trump presidency. The question that often goes unasked is whether this playbook actually works.
Until late last week, 2024 was all about the rise of megacorporations linked to artificial intelligence. Then the Russell 2000 index of small-capitalization stocks suddenly went from being roughly flat year-to-date to up 10% Wednesday, when it recorded its strongest weekly outperformance on record against the Russell 1000, which contains larger firms. At the same time, the technology-heavy Nasdaq had its largest one-day percentage decline since December 2022, even as cheaper “value" stocks rebounded.
These trends reversed somewhat on Thursday and Friday, but the past week and a half is still reminiscent of the response to Trump’s surprise victory in the 2016 presidential election. Wall Street had assumed that fears about a more protectionist agenda would spark a stock-market selloff. Instead, anticipation of tax cuts unleashed a rally. The “Trump trade" was born.
Its core tenets haven’t changed. Buy stocks. Pivot toward smaller, domestically oriented firms and “old economy" industries at the expense of tech giants. Price in a higher budget deficit and lower immigration by selling bonds and buying the dollar. Sell the Mexican peso.
To be sure, the latest rotation was initially triggered by an encouraging inflation print, which led markets to price in more rate cuts this year. This explains why Treasury yields have trended downward and the U.S. dollar has weakened.
Still, Trump’s survival of an assassination attempt and growing lead in the polls have had a big influence too.
The volatility of the Mexican peso, for example, has been at its highest since 2020. Or take how international markets have struggled, even though periods when investors turn toward value stocks are usually good for them: Eurozone equities had a short-lived surge on July 12, but have since underperformed. Domestically, energy, manufacturing and finance—especially regional banks, which would gain from less regulatory scrutiny and higher rates—have done particularly well.
A potential problem, however, is that 2016 trades don’t necessarily make sense in 2024.
Some of this is straightforward: Trump is now seen as more sympathetic toward cryptocurrencies than before, which is why bitcoin has shot up. But other changes are harder to parse: Trump has received public support from Tesla CEO Elon Musk and has picked JD Vance, who has connections to Silicon Valley billionaires, as his vice presidential nominee.
Since a Republican presidency may reduce aid for electric-vehicle makers such as Tesla while also protecting them from Chinese manufacturers, the net result is uncertain. Perhaps reflecting this, retail trading in Tesla shares has jumped, but with almost as many investors selling as buying, according to flow analytics firm VandaTrack.
Likewise, Big Tech could benefit if a Trump administration doesn’t match the antitrust zeal of the Biden one. For oil-and-gas majors, the windfall from lower environmental barriers could be offset by a production glut.
The 2016 pop was fueled by some big changes that aren’t repeatable. The budget deficit is much higher than it was back then, and the top rate on corporate tax was lowered from 35% to 21% by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. Trump’s plan for a further reduction would only take it to 20%. His proposed tariff increases might also hit harder than eight years ago, since President Biden left most protectionist measures he inherited untouched and added extra ones.
To boot, it is doubtful that the Trump trade worked out for investors the first time around. The tax cuts did goose the stock market in 2018, but most net-income gains accrued to the biggest companies, with the tech sector among the top beneficiaries.
The Russell 2000’s outperformance in the month after the 2016 election was short-lived. Despite a brief revival in 2018, small-caps performed badly under Trump’s four-year watch. Industrials, energy and banks all fared worse than the S&P 500, whereas the dollar and Treasury yields ended up lower. In the end, the best Trump trade was, yes, tech.
The lesson here is that making money from elections is hard, not least because secular forces often override political agendas. Savvy investors may be able to ride the coattails of what has become a well-known Trump trade, but a trade and a strategy are different things.
Write to Jon Sindreu at jon.sindreu@wsj.com