The Trump trade is back. But did it ever work?

The 2016 pop was fueled by some big changes that aren’t repeatable. The budget deficit is much higher than it was back then, and the top rate on corporate tax was lowered from 35% to 21% by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. Trump’s plan for a further reduction would only take it to 20%. His proposed tariff increases might also hit harder than eight years ago, since President Biden left most protectionist measures he inherited untouched and added extra ones.