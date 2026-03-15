The U.S. confirmed Saturday that it had struck a tiny but vital island off the coast of Iran while leaving its energy infrastructure intact, avoiding the possibility of a worsening oil crisis.
The US attacked Iran’s Kharg Island. What it could mean for oil prices.
SummaryKharg Island, a tiny coral outcrop off the Iranian coast, ships 90% of the country’s oil exports.
The U.S. confirmed Saturday that it had struck a tiny but vital island off the coast of Iran while leaving its energy infrastructure intact, avoiding the possibility of a worsening oil crisis.
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