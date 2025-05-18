The US doesn’t have a perfect credit rating anymore. Investors shouldn’t worry yet.
SummaryWhile the impact of the downgrade on bond markets aren’t clear yet, investors may not yet have to worry about major near-term impacts to U.S. equities or Treasury yields, money managers told Barron’s.
After the closing bell on Friday, Moody’s became the last major credit-rating firm to downgrade U.S. sovereign debt from its perfect AAA status to Aa1. The firm argues that the U.S. is on a trajectory to increase entitlement spending—without the necessary government revenues to keep interest payment ratios at levels similar to other sovereign nations.