While data shows that foreign holdings of U.S. debt reached an all time high of $9.05 trillion in March, more recent data could reflect the period following President Donald Trump’s announcement of so-called “Liberation Day" tariffs on the world that contributed to the 10-year Treasury yield rising from 3.8% to nearly 4.6% in April. Analysts have speculated that the yield increased as foreign investors dumped U.S. debt.